King Charles emotional goodbye to dear family member after cancer struggles

King Charles bid farewell to the beloved family member, and the last conversation brought back emotional memories.

Charles' father, Prince Philip, passed away on April 9 at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle.

Previously, while revealing the final exchange he had with his dear father was related to his 100th birthday celebration.

According to the Mirror, the then-Prince Charles shared that his father was having difficulty hearing, so he loudly said, "We're talking about your birthday! And whether there's going to be a reception!"

Charles recalled that Philip did not even take a moment and said, "Well, I've got to be alive for it, haven't I?" Charles replied, "I told him 'I knew you'd say that!'"

One of the other conversations that took place between Charles and Philip was also quite heartfelt.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl earlier mentioned in her book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown, that Philip asked his son to take care of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

She mentioned, "Charles got time with his father as well, and Philip told him, 'Whatever you do, promise me you will take care of your mother.' Charles was very emotional."

It is important to note that the royal family mentioned Prince Philip's cause of death as old age, but recently Hugo Vickers claimed that the late royal suffered from inoperable pancreatic cancer.

In his book Queen Elizabeth II: A Personal History, the royal author shared that he battled the disease for almost eight years before his demise.