Princess Kate's awkward moment as question about Prince Louis raised

Prince William and Princess Kate’s youngest child, Prince Louis, was on his best behaviours as he made a delightful appearance at Easter Sunday.

The seven-year-old prince, who was known for his cheeky antics, surprised the public with how well-behaved he was and how he followed all protocols. Fans have noted the Wales family, particularly the Princess of Wales, finds herself a little more protective of her youngest.

However, she found herself in an uncomfortable conversation about her time after she had Prince Louis, during an important royal event.

In the latest episode of her podcast, singer Paloma Faith recalls how she asked an embarrassing question without realising that she may have crossed a line. The singer first met William and Kate at the Royal Variety Performance in 2023.

Paloma pointed out that they were chatting about “kids and stuff” and during the discussion she told Kate, “Didn’t you look good post-partum, Kate. How have you lost that weight so quickly?”

Kate Middleton speaking to Paloma Faith at Christmas carol service in 2024

She belatedly realised that royals don’t usually talk about their bodies or any other private matters in public. In sheer panic, Paloma wanted to end the conversation and took assistance from comedian Rosie Jones, who has ataxic cerebral palsy.

“Then I looked at [Rosie] and thought, ‘Can we just say that, because you’re disabled, we have to go, and you need me to help you?’. Then everyone was, like, ‘Rosie said she needs Paloma to take her because of the stairs’.”

She added that Rosie “helped me in a very non-PC way by allowing me to abuse and use her disability to get myself out of a potentially uncomfortable situation with some Royal Family members”.

Although, Kate did not seem to have held a grudge as Paloma was invited to perform next year at the annual Together at Christmas carol service held in Westminster Abbey.

The two reunited and Kate appeared delighted to meet with the singer once again.