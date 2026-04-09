Blake Lively called out for ‘pathetic’ statement by Hollywood 'pals'

The legal saga between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni just took another dramatic turn – and this time Piers Morgan is front and center.

After a judge dismissed 10 out of 13 claims in Lively’s lawsuit, the actress took to Instagram with a lengthy, emotional statement. Let’s just say… not everyone was convinced.

Blake Lively speaks: The broaden message

“The last thing I wanted in my life was a lawsuit, but I brought this case because of the pervasive RETALIATION I faced,” Lively wrote, adding that she was advocating for “a safe working environment.”

She pushed back against the narrative framing her case as celebrity gossip: “Don’t be distracted by the digital soap opera.”

But what really raised the eyebrows was her pivot to a wider issue – online harm and its impact on younger users: “If you have kids on phones, they are some of the most vulnerable. Protect them.”

She did not stop there: “The physical pain from digital violence is very real. It is abuse. And it’s everywhere.”

Enters Piers Morgan: “Pathetic”

Morgan did not hold back.

“I’ve read a lot of laughably disingenuous celebrity guff… but this statement by Blake Lively takes the proverbial biscuit,” he wrote.

“She is destroying her brand with this ridiculous case… Pathetic.”

And yes, the internet piled on. Critics accused Lively of deflecting, with comments calling her stance “peak Hollywood desperation” and a classic “damage control” move.

Court’s actual verdict:

U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman dismissed major claims – including sexual harassment and defamation – linked to the film It Ends With US.

Still, the case is not over. Key allegations around retaliation and breach of contract are moving forward, with trial set for May 18.

The Gossip Girl alum’s legal team insists the focus remains clear: “the devastating retaliation… to destroy Blake Lively’s reputation.”

Coming up next?

For now, this is not just a courtroom battle – it’s a full-blown narrative war.

Lively hopes, “I hope the Court’s decision shows others that… you can speak up.”

Morgan says… not so fast.

How it all started?

Before the headlines, the tweets, and the public takedowns, there was a film set that clearly was not all smooth sailing.

Four months after It Ends With Us hit screens, Lively filed a legal complaint against Justin Baldoni – and the things escalated fast.

In her filings, Lively accused Baldoni, his company Wayfarer Studios, and CEO Jamey Heath of “repeated sexual harassment and other disturbing behaviour.”

The filing also claimed Baldoni asked about Lively’s weight and discussed a “pornography addiction” in her presence.

Justin Baldoni fires back:

Baldoni’s legal team is not having it. The allegations? “Categorically false.”

Lawyer Bryan Freedman went further, calling the claims “shameful” and accusing Lively of making demands and threats – like refusing to show up or promote the film – which could have “ultimately” hurt its release.