Princess Beatrice father-in-law reacts to Edo marital 'tensions'

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's marital woes talk is not going away anytime soon, as one after another family member speaks out amid the Epstein scandal.

The property developer's father, Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, reacted to the growing speculations related to problems in Beatrice and Edo's marriage as Andrew and Fergie's dark shadow keeps haunting their daughters.

As per Daily Mail, the 74-year-old said, "I have plenty of opinions, but I am not going to talk about them."

He added, "It's not my affair; you should go and talk to my son about it."

However, an insider close to the couple denied marital rift rumours, emphasising that Edo and Beatrice have busy professional lives and are looking after their children.

Hello! Magazine earlier reported, "Recent reports that things aren't good between them are not true at all. Things are great between them, and the only distance between them recently has been physical distance because of work!

Beatrice and Edo share two daughters, Sienna Elizabeth and Athena Elizabeth Rose.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi gets upsetting update about family's property

There is another report surfacing in the media about Edo's possible decision about his family's historic Italian estate.

His father's cousin, Dario Mapelli Mozzi, who also jointly owns the property, revealed the difficulties they might face in selling out the villa.

According to him, "It would be impossible for Edo or his sister to inherit the villa; they have no share in it, and there are other more legitimate heirs. I know who Edo is, but I've never met him."