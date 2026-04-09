King Charles makes headlines after Police action at mansion once welcomed him

Police have launched probe after cannabis farm was uncovered at historic Welsh manor that once welcomed King Charles.

The monarch, 77, once attended a ball marking his investiture as Prince of Wales at the mansion.

No one has been taken into custody so far after officers uncovered several 'fairly mature plants' at the Grade I listed property.

The investigation has been widened after North Wales Police uncovered a large number of well-developed plants at Plas Glynllifon.

The lawenforces sealed off the Grade I listed property after executing a warrant on Tuesday. The drug-growing operation was spread across around a dozen rooms on the building’s top floor.

The officers are expected to remain at the site for several days as inquiries continue.

Superintendent Arwel Hughes, of North Wales Police, told the BBC: "We uncovered a grow, which was on the top floor of the building. We estimate around 12 rooms with grows in them and they were fairly mature plants."

He added: "There's lots of information to process today and lots of forensic work to consider, and lots of other digital matter that we are looking at."

The senior officer said he was confident arrests would be made.

Hughes also noted: "Clearly, the electrics are being manipulated and lots of water supply being diverted inside and the property itself is in various states of disrepair."