Kim Kardashian feels 'sorry' for Bianca Censori amid Kanye West drama

If Knaye West wanted his new album Bully to get people talking… mission accomplished.

At recent listening parties, one track in particular – Highs and Lows – has fans reading way between the lines about his marriage to Bianca Censori.

“Highs and lows, I put you through a lot, I know…” he raps—hardly a fairytale, but definitely a headline magnet.

Meanwhile, enter Kim Kardashian – who, according to insiders, is less “intrigued” and more… concerned.

“Kim feels a tremendous sympathy towards Bianca… she is one of the few people on earth who knows how horrific it is to be married to the man.”

The two women reportedly stay in touch especially when coordinating around Kim and Kanye’s kids. And during those exchanges?

“Kim’s come to realise that this girl is clearly in over her head and deluding herself that Kanye’s a good soul deep down…”

The rapper has not exactly helped quiet the noise. From posting “I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE” to claims Bianca needs his “approval” for outfits… the internet has opinions. Strong ones.

Still, Bianca is not backing down.

“She says there’s a side to Kanye that only she sees… she believes he’s got a good heart…”

Sound familiar? It should. “Kim recognises that mindset because it’s exactly how she used to think.”

Kim’s stance is surprisingly soft: “She’s told Bianca that the door’s always open for her…”

But whether Bianca walks through it? That’s another story.

For now, it’s less “happily ever after”… and more to be continued.