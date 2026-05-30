Lady Gaga closes major chapter in career: 'Goodbye'

Lady Gaga turns over new leaf after concluding tour

Lady Gaga said goodbye to a major chapter of her career after giving fans a year full of their now-favourite music and memories.

The 40-year-old pop superstar closed out her MAYHEM era with a new live performance, telling her fans, “R.I.P. MAYHEM 2024—2026” through her website.

The Die With a Smile hitmaker delivered an emotional speech at the premiere of her Apple Music concert film and then officially updated her website.

While fans were emotional about the end of this era, she left them with the promise of a new beginning.

Taking to social media, fans expressed their emotions, with one writing, "MAYHEM WILL NEVER DIE," while another added, "oh mayhem… the album that you are."

A third chimed in, "This era will always be remembered. It’s one of the best pop albums of the decade. Thank you, Gaga, for gifting us such incredible art."

Another added, "Going to fight with her and whoever else at the Mayhem funeral that decided Vanish Into You wasn't going to be a single."

More appreciated Gaga with comments like, "THAT WAS AN AMAZING TIME. THANK YOU TO THE QUEEN OF EVERYTHING," and "It’s the best era so far though."