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Taylor Swift reigns over major cities with 'Toy Story' promo

Taylor Swift confirms 'Toy Story 5' theory with major sign
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 30, 2026

Taylor Swift reigns over major cities with &apos;Toy Story&apos; promo
Taylor Swift reigns over major cities with 'Toy Story' promo

Taylor Swift seems to have confirmed the Toy Story 5 theory with billboards all across major cities.

The 36-year-old pop superstar, who has been dropping Easter Eggs about a song for the fifth Pixar movie, now has billboards featuring a Disney logo and "TS" written over it in cities including San Francisco, Chicago, London, Toronto, Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Dallas, Paris, São Paulo and Mexico City.

The Opalite hitmaker has neither confirmed nor denied the fan theory which has been a big conversation on social media. 

Reports confirm that neither Swift nor Disney has responded to the question of whether or not the upcoming movie would feature a song by the Eras Tour performer.

However, the billboards are a major sign that the Toy Story theory is real. 

Besides the Grammy winner, her fiance Travis Kelce also dropped a few Easter Eggs during his new episode of his New Heights podcast. 

As for now, Swifties cannot wait for the official announcement.

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