Travis Kelce doubles down on Taylor Swift 'Toy Story' theory

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift leave fans spiralling with 'Toy Story 5' references

Taylor Swift's Toy Story theories have been running haywire on social media as the pop superstar continues to leave subtle Easter Eggs without denying the possibility of a song in the upcoming fifth movie, and her fiance Travis Kelce just added fuel to the fire.

The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end left a "toy story reference" in his new podcast episode of New Heights with Jason Kelce.

During the special episode of the podcast, the NFL star said, "I found myself listening to more and more Randy Newman. That's another Toy Story reference right there."

Swifties all across the internet went on high alert after hearing Kelce's magical words and began sharing their excitement on social media as they joked about how Swift has trained her husband-to-be to leave hints like her.

One X user wrote, "Travis easter egging like his wife - I love this so much," and "our little zodiac killer is getting married and now we have to watch out for easter eggs on a sports podcast," gushed another.

A third chimed in, "i know he was kicking his feet underneath the desk," and "subtle he ain't but bless his heart lmfaooooooooooooooo," joked one.

While Swift has not confirmed anything, Swifties are more than convinced of a Toy Story announcement coming soon.