Nick Jonas wraps intimate A Night With Nick tour with sweet message

Nick Jonas is expressing his deep gratitude to fans and collaborators for making his intimate six-date tour unforgettable.

After wrapping up his A Night With Nick tour on Saturday, June 13, the Jonas Brothers star penned a sweet note.

On Sunday, June 14, he posted a photo dump on his Instagram, featuring some glimpses from short tour.

“Thank you for 6 incredible nights of the A Night With Nick Tour,” he wrote. “So fun getting to play these stripped back shows for you guys and give some background to where a lot of these songs first started.”

Notably, unlike a typical Jonas Brothers arena show, A Night With Nick was designed as a more intimate, stripped-back experience.

The Close singer performed solo material, fan favourite tracks from across his career, and shared stories about how many of the songs were written.

The 33-year-old singer, who is married to Priyanka Chopra, also thanked the tour's supporting acts.

“Sweet to have @franklinjonas and @magnus_ferrell along for the run,” he gave a shout out.

For the unversed, Franklin Jonas performed with his band Franklin Jonas & the Byzantines on the tour.

Magnus Ferrell also opened shows during the run.

While A Night With Nick has concluded, the star of the project ended his post with "More to come [red heart emoji]” teaser, suggesting some more exciting ventures may be on the horizon.

The six-show run took place from June 4–13.