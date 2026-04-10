King Charles makes 'terrible' health confession with Princess Anne

The British monarch, King Charles, has made a shocking confession about the change in his body after cancer daignosis as he's still undergoing treatment.

The monarch, 77, went on to reveal his ordeal in a funny way during his visit to Midland Metropolitan University Hospital in the West Midlands.

In September 2025, the King visited one of the hospital's acute elderly care wards, where he met 85-year-old patient Jacqueline Page, from Great Barr.

The pair shared a joke about their health, with Page telling the monarch she was "wearing out".

The King responded: "I know, this is the terrible thing, as I am discovering already. The bits don't work so well when you get past 70."

The King’s sister, Princess Anne, has also expressed her feelings about ageing and jokingly called herself a "dinosaur" due to her dislike of technology, instead preferring to spend more time outside.

"I find it very difficult to understand why anybody gets sucked into screens and devices. Life’s too short, frankly. There’s more entertaining things to be done," she said in an interview with Vanity Fair. "I suppose that puts me in the real dinosaur range."

On the other hand, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, also admitted candidly about one big effect of ageing, menopause. She said that while many people see it as a negative, she actually found the experience liberating.

"Really, we should be celebrating the fact that we don’t have to have periods any more – it should be a liberation, but it feels like a shackle," she said.