Duchess Sophie receives high praise as she helps mark key milestone

The Duchess of Edinburgh picked up on a very important task, one that honours King Charles’s passions, as she arrived in Hampshire on Saturday.

Sophie is the honorary president of LEAF (Linking Environment and Farming), an annual event which invites public in the UK to learn more about food production. It is a particularly special milestone this year as the national farming event marks two decades.

Duchess Sophie had visited Waitrose Farm at the Leckford Estate, Hampshire, to lend a hand with preparations.

“We are incredibly grateful to The Duchess of Edinburgh for helping us show our appreciation for the farmers, volunteers, sponsors, and supporters who make Open Farm Sunday possible,” LEAF chairman Philip Wynn said.

“For 20 years, the industry’s annual open day has helped bring people closer to farming, food production, and the countryside,” he continued.

“It is the dedication of host farmers across the UK who welcome their communities and share their stories that has made it such a trusted and much-loved national event.”

He also added that Sophie is an “ardent advocate for sustainable food production, rural communities, and educating young people about the countryside and careers within it”.

During the event, the Duchess was involved in hands-on activities, including building bug hotels, worm charming, and sweep netting in wildflower meadows to learn more about the insects and pollinators critical to food production.