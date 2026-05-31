Prince Harry, Meghan Markle status on royal dues: Truth exposed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, after stepping down from their senior royal positions in 2020, found home for their family in Montecito.

The couple lives independently and fund their own lavish lifestyle, which has often sparked multiple speculations over their source of earnings and financial status.

Back in 2023, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were officially evicted from their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, for which they had done renovations worth $3 million.

There had been a massive uproar by the taxpayers and now latest reports claim that the Crown Estate plans on “reversing” the renovations. The move is being dubbed as “absurd” by royal experts since there is no reason why an already renovated home has to be redone.

Amid the ongoing furore, a Palace spokesperson has cleared the air surrounding any dues that were pending from the Sussexes’ end as Windsor undergoes an audit this summer.

The spokesperson said confirmed to The Mirror that Harry and Meghan paid back the reported money spent on the property and had been paying market rent on it. They noted that the Sussexes “fulfilled their financial obligations in relation to the property”.

Sources close to Harry and Meghan have also stated that they had already planned to pay back the costs before they were even asked to do so.

“Harry and Meghan always believed that repaying the money for Frogmore was the right thing to do.”

They continued, “Many people have suggested they had to be pressured into it, but the reality is that they had already factored repayment into their plans when they decided to step away from the institution.”