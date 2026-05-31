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Meghan Markle reduces popstar to tears with heartfelt gesture

Duchess of Sussex receives nod from major celebrity during key award show
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 31, 2026

Meghan Markle seemed to have gotten some attention from a major popstar following an emotional milestone.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently celebrated their eight-year wedding anniversary and to mark that occasion, the former Suits actress had dropped two carousels of unseen photos from the royal wedding.

One big name in the music industry was left in shock and awe when she received a nod from Meghan on the special occasion. During the American Music Awards at Las Vegas, Paula Abdul, 63, revealed how grateful she felt.

“I always say I never take anything in my career for granted, and the amount of pinch me moments and tears that from my eyes, it still exists every day,” she told People Magazine she said. “And it started from the movie People We Meet on Vacation, and then everyone started doing TikToks.”

She then spoke about how Meghan had used the song, Forever Your Girl, as the soundtrack for the post when it was shared on Instagram Stories.

Paula said that she was “tearful” to see it.

“I pinched myself and I was like, ‘This is awesome.’ Well, it's like I said, you never know. Little gems and moments can come in and just bless your life.”

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