Sarah Ferguson declined shocking money claim in bombshell interview

Sarah Ferguson left everyone in shock with her desire to earn royal friendship over money in a bombshell interview.

The former Duchess of York once revealed that the late Queen was amazed by her harmless demand during the divorce settlement with Andrew.

In 2007, Fergie claimed that she asked for "friendship, not money" during a conversation with Harper's Bazaar.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mother shared, "When I met with Her Majesty about it, she asked, 'What do you require, Sarah?' and I said, 'Your friendship,' which I think amazed her because everyone said I would demand a big settlement."

Andrew and Sarah were legally separated in 1992. They finalised their divorce in 1996.

The former Duchess of York added, "I still see, love, and admire [the Queen]. I didn't want a divorce but had to because of circumstance," calling it "the most painful time of my life."

This interview resurfaced at a time when Fergie is reportedly in a serious personal, professional, and financial crisis following the exposure of her controversial ties to Epstein.