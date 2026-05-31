Palace takes strict action to tighten security as Harry's UK return looms

There are key changes taking place at royal residences in terms of security at Kensington Palace amid an ongoing investigation taking place.

Prince Harry has been vocal about how he doesn’t feel safe enough in the UK to bring his wife and children. Putting aside the royal rift, Harry stays in hotels because he doesn’t feel the royal residences offer enough protection.

It appears that those claims are ringing true for the senior working royals as the Palace is forced to step in and take some strict action against staffers slacking off on the job.

According to a new report by The Sun on Sunday, five armed cops have been “banned” from royal residences after a female staffer at Kensington Palace filed a complaint.

All those staffers will not be able to work at any palace in the future as their passes are being revoked.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have “no direct involvement in banning” the staffers but they are “informed”.

This comes soon after guards at Windsor Castle were found to be sleeping on the job. Around 23 Royalty and Specialist Protection (RaSP) officers have served misconduct notices, with 21 placed on restricted duties and two removed from palace deployments.

Meanwhile, with regards to the complaint the female staffer made, a source claimed that the “comments from the officers were perceived as misogynistic though the allegations were tame and none were sexual in nature”.

However, a Met spokesperson said that the reported behaviour “falls below the high standards expected of officers, particularly those in frontline protective roles”.

They noted that the investigation has resulted in repercussions for the guilty party and it remains a “priority” to ensure “all officers and staff uphold the highest standards of professionalism, so we can continue to build trust and confidence with those we serve”.

This major change also sparks a possibility that Prince Harry, who is slated to return to UK later this year, could feel more comfortable visiting the royal homes, as a reconciliation plan in the works.