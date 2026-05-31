Princess Eugenie breaks silence after ‘dropping' key royal role

Princess Eugenie seemed to have sent a stern message to the public about her priorities after news emerged about her special role granted by King Charles.

The monarch’s niece was reportedly “dropped” from the position as the mentor of young creatives selected by the King’s Foundation as part of its new initiative to celebrate the charity’s 35th anniversary last year.

It was believed that the job had run its course, while it was also speculated that Eugenie is looking to focus on her family, especially since she is expecting her third child.

On Saturday, Eugenie shared a special message to her second son, Ernest, who turned three.

“Happy 3rd birthday to my tiger loving, hat wearing, constantly hugging, fearless golden boy Ernie. You light up every room with your deep voice and infectious smile,” she wrote in the first message since her pregnancy announcement.

Earlier this month, the Buckingham Palace had announced that Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their third child together. Apart from Ernest, they are also parents to five-year-old August.

The news also came at a particularly distressing time in her life when two of her parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, face serious allegations. Andrew has even been arrested and is being probed by several forces. Meanwhile, Fergie is in ‘hiding’ as she lost all her charities and business over her friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

It is highly likely that Eugenie is looking to focus on her mental and physical well-being and put the troubles aside for the sake of her children.