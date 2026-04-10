Andrew 'reduced to tears' after Prince William touching gesture

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's emotional reaction to his nephew Prince William's heart-touching gesture also emerged.

Royal fans raised eyebrows after a senior royal author dropped a shocking update about a private exchange between the former Prince and King Charles' eldest son.

The royal commentator made a major claim in his book, Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. The Inside Story that William called Andrew to inquire about his situation after he was stripped of his titles.

The Prince of Wales' move must have brought tears to Andrew's eyes as he was "very touched" by the future monarch's sympathy.

William was "one of the few people" who contacted Beatrice and Eugenie's father in times of crisis.

If this revelation is true, then it must be a delightful update for Beatrice and Eugenie. The doors of the Palace will surely remain open to the daughters of the York household despite the Easter snub.

Last time, Prince William was spotted in public with Andrew at the funeral of the Duchess of Kent.

The two shared a quite intense moment, showcasing William's anger towards his uncle following the Epstein scandal mess he brought to the royals.