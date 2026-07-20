Meghan Markle makes sweet request amid alarming claims of As Ever stock

Meghan Markle, who bagged her first ever Emmy nomination for her Netflix show, appears to be using this newfound opportunity to fix a ‘secret’ crisis.

The As Ever founder recently sparked concerns about her financial status as reports claimed that there is millions of dollars’ worth of products are in stock for As Ever and the expiration date is nearing very soon.

Previous sources had revealed that Meghan was going “international” and wanted to make sure there was enough to supply, but it only seemed to have caused an issue for her.

While Meghan has not addressed the matter directly, her recent request sparked intrigue with the choice of words.

“The sweetest season,” the As Ever caption read. “Berry season calls for fruit spreads, slow mornings, and something homemade.”

The message ended with “stock up” and directed it to the official website.

Despite a contract renewal with Netflix this year, Meghan cut ties with the streaming giant for As Ever. There were mixed reviews for With Love, Meghan hence it had been cancelled after the second season.

However, a nod from the Emmys appear to have uplifted the spirits of the Duchess. Who is now hoping to clear out her own ample stock before it goes bad. Whispers in Hollywood had warned that Meghan’s brand could be “bankrupt by the end of the year” but that seems unlikely now.