Prince William decides to make peace with Harry but on strict conditions

Prince William offered a bombshell offer to his estranged brother Prince Harry after the Duke melted the heart of his cancer-stricken father.

On July 10, King Charles hosted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their children at Highgrove House. It was seen as a first major step towards reconciliation.

However, several reports claimed that the future King was furious with the update of the meeting between the King and the Sussexes.

Now, after pressure from different sources on William to be a bigger person and hold talks with his brother, the Prince of Wales came up with strict conditions.

A 'peace contract' is on the mind of William, which stops the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from making any other public attack on the royals in the future, Woman's Day claimed.

An insider told, "Harry might have charmed his way with his father, but it’s going to take a lot more than a few feeble gestures to convince William to give him another chance."

The Prince and Princess of Wales have still been dealing with "hurt and humiliation" caused to them by the Spare and Oprah Winfrey's interview.

As per the source, "There have to be consequences. Starting with a public apology from both Harry and Meghan to him and his wife."

According to a report, William believes that Harry and Meghan will understand the language of a legal contract.

That includes no public attacks on the royals, especially the senior members of the firm.

Harry and Meghan are not even 'allowed' to take the names of senior royals in books and interviews.

Prince William seemingly wants an "immediate halt to unauthorised international royal tours."

No more use of royal titles for commercial purposes, the reported contract will add.