King Charles sets terms for Prince Harry's return to royal fold in 'final ultimatum'

King Charles extended an olive branch to the Sussexes by inviting them to the royal residence during their recent UK visit, sparking speculation over the motives behind the reunion.

According to a new report, the 77-year-old monarch has delivered a firm ultimatum to his estranged son and daughter-in-law, while still treating them with the respect due to members of the royal family at Highgrove summit.

However, the King cleared one thing to his special guests during the meeting over tea and cream cakes with Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, who have been dubbed the royal family’s ‘gruesome twosome.’

An insider close to the monarch declared, ‘Blood is blood’, citing that as the reason behind this public show of forgiveness.

Some of Britons called the return ‘nauseating’, while The Royalist’s Tom Sykes quizzed, ‘Why has the King of England just handed the Sussexes the biggest prize of their six-year campaign — family rehabilitation, on their terms — in exchange for precisely nothing?’

Undoubtedly, Charles was very pleased as spending time with Archie and Lilibet meant the world to him, but Charles has really put his neck on the line by inviting them back into the fold.

Behind palace walls, his reconciliation with the Sussexes also prompted the monarch to deliver a shock ultimatum to the California-based couple, making it clear that if they are to play any part in royal life, they will have to start playing by his rules – or else.

The insider claims, ‘he made a point to make sure Harry and Meghan understand exactly where they stand and that, from now on, things happen on his terms, or not at all.

‘This is their absolute last chance; if they put a foot wrong again, that's it. He is being very clear about that.'

Harry's been told he needs to trust his father to handle things his way, in his timing. He has warned Harry against airing his dirty laundry, especially when it comes to his grievances against his family.

And the source says, ‘Above all else, they need to keep their mouths shut about anything that goes on behind Palace walls.'

‘He wants him to stop taking every perceived snub so personally. William and Kate certainly turn the other cheek plenty, and Charles has told Harry he needs to follow their lead.'

‘If he can follow the rules, there is a path back, but if there are any more leaks or public tantrums or any signs of disrespect towards the monarchy, Charles has made it clear that will be the end of things for good. This is well and truly the last chance.’