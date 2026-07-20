Prince Harry latest comments prove strong connection to estranged William

King Charles’s two sons proved that they still share a very strong connection as Prince Harry shared rare insights about a hot topic.

It is no secret that the Prince of Wales is a massive football fan and closely keeps an eye on all the activities in his capacity as the patron to the England Football Association. Meanwhile, Prince Harry is also an avid fan, who played for his school team.

Even though the icy relations Prince Harry and Prince William remain, the Duke of Sussex’s commentary proved that he has a keen eye on the game as well.

As the FIFA Worldcup 2026 came to its conclusion on Sunday, Harry had made an appearance at James Corden’s Fox Sports programme. Former England defender Rio Ferdinand had also joined him as they dissected England vs Argentina semi-final.

Harry was asked about his thoughts, but the prince tried to redirect the question back to Rio, but he was compelled to give his analysis.

“It’s mindset,” Harry said about the defeat, explaining that the players may have been stunned by their own success after taking a 1-0 lead against Argentina.

“After 72-73 minutes, whatever it was, you can’t just defend a 1-0 lead against a team like that. You just can’t. The mindset is the belief. The fact that you are 1-0 up, believe that you can be 2-0 up.”

This was reminiscent of the time when Prince William shocked football pundits with his commentary on Aston Villa which were playing in the Champions League against Paris Saint-German.