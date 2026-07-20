Queen Camilla in 'good place' after securing key royal position

Queen Camilla's friend gave fans a rare insight into the 79-year-old royal's thoughts on her huge role.

King Charles' wife has recently turned 79, and even on her birthday, she announced a meaningful project promoting reading, especially among young pupils.

Talking about how Camilla's carefree life changed into a day full of key engagements, her pal, Former MP and podcaster Gyles Brandreth, made a surprising confession.

In conversation with Hello! Magazine, he said that the King and Queen would love to 'wind up' work rather than to slow down, even at this age.

"You might think she could slow down, but they are having to quicken the pace. But I never get the impression that she is doing it reluctantly," he said.

A royal commentator, Catherine Mayer, also shared her two cents on how the Queen's life changed after marrying King Charles.

She shared, "This is a woman who really was very happy not having a career, and who liked to potter and do things that interested her, and now suddenly she has this huge role.

"She's lived a lot of her life in different directions from most of us."

Speaking about what the Queen thinks about birthdays, Mr Gyles shared, "I don't think she sees birthdays as a big deal, but family is very important to her, so that is her kind of celebration.

"I think the truth is, she's in a good place, though when you say to her, 'Well done, it's going so well,' she shrugs and says, 'Well, on we go.'"