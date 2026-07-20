Princess Anne receives special message from kpop idols days after visit

Princess Anne undertook an important overseas visit along with her husband Sir Tim Laurence to South Korea and Thailand at the behest of King Charles last week.

The Princess Royal performed plenty of key duties over the course of three days in South Korea, which also included a meeting with members of NMIXX, a K-Pop group featuring six women (originally seven) that debuted in 2022.

Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo and Kyujin appeared in good spirits as they greeted King Charles’s sister during an event at the british embassy.

Days after Anne returned to UK, the official page of the group shared a special update from the meeting.

“The Princess Royal Princess Anne met NMIXX — ambassadors for the British Embassy Seoul’s ‘Girls Can Dream, Girls Can Achieve’ campaign,” the caption read.

“Together, they discussed the importance of empowering girls to pursue their ambitions and the role of culture in shaping confidence and opportunity.”

Princess Anne began the trip with a solemn tribute at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Busan, where she laid a wreath marking the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Imjin River.

She also toured the cemetery paying tribute to Victoria Cross recipients and met with Korean War veterans. Later, her agenda also included a visit to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries to hear about UK-South Korea cooperation in maritime manufacturing, as well as engagements focused on cutting-edge technologies and research partnerships.