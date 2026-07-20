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Palace takes stern decision about Prince Harry proposal: 'Ship has sailed'

Prince Harry gets upsetting update from King Charles team

By
Web Desk
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Published July 20, 2026

 
Palace takes stern decision about Prince Harry proposal: Ship has sailed
Palace takes stern decision about Prince Harry proposal: 'Ship has sailed'

Palace aides reached out to King Charles with serious questions following Prince Harry and his family's meeting with the monarch.

On July 10, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, alongside their kids, Archie and Lilibet, reunited with the King at Highgrove.

Despite the years of rift and days of drama regarding security issues, the meeting finally took place.

However, an insider told Rob Shutter that if Harry thinks he can make his way back to the royal fold as a part-time royal, then it's too late.

"No one doubts Harry misses parts of his old life. The question is what exactly he misses. Is it his family—or the status, security, and influence that came with being a working royal?" the source said.

However, the trust the royals once had in Harry is shattered as private family conversations turned into material for gossip. From bombshell memoirs to interveiws, royal family has not forgetton the negative headlines.

"People inside the Palace are asking one question: what’s different this time?" the report shared.

Palace and King Charles will follow the late Queen's decision of not allowing Harry and Meghan to be "half-in, half-out."

"Harry may eventually be welcomed back as a son. But as a working royal? That ship has sailed," said Rob. 

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