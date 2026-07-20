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King Charles holds crucial meeting at Buckingham Palace

King Charles accepted Keir Starmer resignation, Andy Burnham is the new Prime Minister

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 20, 2026

King Charles reaches Buckingham Palace for crucial meeting
King Charles reaches Buckingham Palace for crucial meeting

King Charles performed a key duty at Buckingham Palace after a headline-making meeting with his grandkids Archie and Lilibet.

He returned to the Palace from Highgrove House on Monday morning to hold important talks with Sir Keir Starmer and the new UK Prime Minister, Andy Burnham.

Keir Starmer met the monarch at the Palace and tendered his resignation to the King.

Soon after his departure, Andy Burnham paid a visit to King Charles, officially making him Prime Minister and forming a new government.

The Royal Family released a photo of the monarch shaking hands with Mr Andy alongside a new statement.

"His Majesty received in Audience the Rt. Hon. Andrew Burnham MP and requested him to form a new Administration.

"The Rt. Hon Andrew Burnham MP accepted The King’s offer and kissed hands upon his appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury," the message reads. 

Buckingham Palace has also confirmed that the King has accepted the resignation of Keir Starmer.

In his final speech before resigning, Starmer at 10 Downing Street declared that his work is done.

He added, "In six and a half years, I took our party from a historic defeat in 2019, changed it so it was fit to face the country, and won a landslide general election victory in 2024."

Serving as Prime Minister of Britain was "the privilege of my life," said Starmer.

King Charles holds crucial meeting at Buckingham Palace

"I go with good grace, I go with a smile, and I go proud of everything we have achieved," he concluded. 

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