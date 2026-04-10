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Zara Tindall keeps it chic as giant hats take over at Ladies Day

Aintree hat game goes bold as Charlotte Hawes brings floral head-turner

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 10, 2026

Zara Tindall keeps it chic as giant hats take over at Ladies Day
Zara Tindall keeps it chic as giant hats take over at Ladies Day

Zara Tindall delivered stepped out for Ladies Day at the Randox Grand National Festival on Friday.

The 44-year-old royal opted for a polished, feminine look, arrived in a pink blazer paired with matching trousers. 

Later sightings saw her embracing a cream trouser suit with a coordinating hat that has become synonymous with Aintree. 

By her side were husband Mike Tindall and their daughter Mia, making it a stylish family affair.

Ladies Day, often called the “Scouse Met Gala,” transformed the Merseyside racecourse into a runway of bold choices and fearless fashion. 

Around 50,000 racegoers descended on Aintree, dressed in everything from bright florals to daring mini dresses, all building anticipation for Saturday’s iconic Grand National.

Headwear, as always, stole plenty of attention. Charlotte Hawes from Wirral embraced the “bigger is better” mantra with a striking black hat adorned with red roses though she admitted it came with a bit of weight. 

Milliner Steph Corlett revealed demand for statement pieces has soared in recent years, with racegoers going all out post-pandemic to make their looks unforgettable.

Hannah Mooney from Cheshire cleverly curated her tweed outfit and camel trilby through charity shops and resale apps, choosing to save her budget for betting instead. 

Her sister Jessica summed up the atmosphere best, calling it “one of the best days of the year.” 

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