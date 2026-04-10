Prince William, Kate Middleton delight fans with big news: Joint message

Prince William, Kate Middleton delight fans with big news about family

The British royal family's adorable couple, Prince William and Princess Kate, have shared a joint message ahead of King Charles' US visit.

William and Kate, the parents of three, have interrupted their Easter holidays to delight fans with their future move, taking a break from royal duties to welcome new happy moments.

They are all excited for an 'unforgettable weekend' with their growing children.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' have shared their first personal message in weeks on their Instagram Story, offering their support to everyone involved in the Women’s Six Nations tournament, which begins on Saturday.

On Firday, the Waleses wrote an encouraging note for rugby players: "As the Women’s Six Nations gets underway this weekend, wishing all the players and support staff the best of luck!"

The joyful post comes after the family of five made a decision to spend a few weeks away from royal engagements to spend time together.

The royals - who live in Forest Lodge in Windsor with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - are all set to fully enjoy fun-filled moments with their kids.

Kate and William are huge rugby fans, although they support different teams. The heir to the British throne has served as the Royal Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union since 2016, succeeding his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

His wife, Princess Kate, was appointed as the official Royal Patron of the Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League in 2022

Catherine took over the roles from her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, becoming the patron for both the men’s and women’s England teams.

This means William traditionally supports Wales, while Kate supports England, leading to a dash of healthy rivalry whenever the tournament is on.

This year, England is set to play Wales on 25 April, meaning Forest Lodge will be abuzz with tension.

On the other hand, they are reluctant to indulge into any controversy and scandal amid Sarah Ferguson and Andrew's downfall.

Their message comes amid reports that the future monarch reached out his uncle Andrew amid his health woes after three senior royals also visited the former Duke of York.