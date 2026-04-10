Queen Elizabeth’s centenary celebrations span London and Norfolk

Today marks a particularly special moment in royal history as celebrations are underway to honour 100th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II with her legacy taking across London and beyond.

At Buckingham Palace’s King’s Gallery, the doors have officially opened to Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style, the largest and most comprehensive exhibition ever dedicated to the late monarch’s fashion archive.

The showcase brings together more than 200 garments and accessories, many never previously displayed to the public.

From her iconic wedding and coronation gowns to childhood fancy-dress costumes, elegant evening wear, and her famously colourful “rainbow” wardrobe for overseas tours, the exhibition captures how style became an unmistakable part of her identity.

Meanwhile, over at the Sandringham Estate, another tribute is being marked.

A free exhibition in the Arboretum explores the Queen’s lifelong connection to her beloved Norfolk home charting her journey from childhood visits through to her extraordinary 70-year reign.