Cannes Festival loses Barbra Streisand appearance as icon sends video message

Cannes Film Festival honours Barbra Streisand without her presence this year, after the legendary singer and filmmaker canceled her trip on doctors’ advice while recovering from a knee injury.

Instead, the 84-year-old icon sent a heartfelt video message reflecting on her career and the power of cinema, as she accepted the honorary Palme d’Or remotely.

“I was mesmerized by those images on the screen,” Streisand said in remarks shared via Variety. “They were so powerful that they’re still in my head. I wanted to be an actress and live in those other more interesting worlds.”

She recalled how her directorial debut Yentl faced years of rejection, noting, “I was a woman, which was an obstacle to people. Even worse, was an actress who wanted to direct. So every studio turned me down. And for 15 years the project was on the verge of collapsing. But I had to make this movie.”

Streisand drew parallels between her own struggles and the filmmakers celebrated at Cannes.

“In this crazy volatile world that seems more fractured every day, it’s reassuring to see the compelling movies at this festival, by artists from many countries,” she said. “Film has that magical ability to unite us, opening our hearts and mind. I’m so proud to be part of this community, so merci beaucoup and vive la cinema!”

Days earlier, Streisand explained her absence in a written statement, expressing regret at missing the chance to celebrate in person.

“On the advice of my doctors, as I continue recovering from a knee injury, I am sadly unable to attend the Festival de Cannes this year,” she said. “But I am deeply honored to receive the honorary Palme d’Or and had so been looking forward to celebrating the remarkable films of the 79th edition.”