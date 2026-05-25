BTS return to AMAs after hiatus set for major showdown with global stars

BTS is set to return to the American Music Awards as a full group after a long break, making it one of their biggest comeback moments in years.

The group is nominated in a few major categories this year, including Artist of the Year, Best Male K Pop Artist and Song of the Summer.

They will also go up against some of the world’s biggest names like Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny.

Reports say that this marks their first full group appearance at the AMAs in around three years and nine months, which is why fans are especially excited about their return.

BTS recently came back together with their fifth studio album ARIRANG. However, the title track SWIM also quickly gained attention and received a nomination for Song of the Summer.

The group already has a strong history at the AMAs, with 12 wins in total across different categories. They have also made history before as the first Korean act to win the AMA grand prize in 2021.

This year’s show will also be their first in person appearance at the AMAs in about five years, making their return one of the most talked about moments in global music right now.