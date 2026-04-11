King Charles takes decisive step after late mum's ‘spicy' scandal surfaces

King Charles is making an ‘untraditional’ move for his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, to mark her 100 years, which not only please the masses but also work in favour of the royals.

In the past few days, controversial claims about the late Queen began making rounds again as sources suggested that the late Prince Phillip was not the biological father of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Elizabeth II’s favourite son.

Historian Andrew Lownie had claimed there have been rumours inside the Palace that Elizabeth had a very close relationship with her childhood friend and horse racing manager, Lord Porchester. They suggest that Andrew is the illegitimate son of the two.

The monarch had already been facing a difficult time in the past few months with regards to Andrew, and now the new debate is only worsening the situation. Hence, Charles is taking a wise step to take matters in his hands. He is determined that his mother’s authorised biography should be a landmark book, written by a female rather than a male.

“His Majesty wanted the commission to go to a woman,” a royal source told The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden. “He has chosen Anna Keay, whom he knows and trusts to do a thorough job.”

Anna will be given “unrivalled access to the private papers of the late Queen, which have been diligently compiled by her long-serving Page of the Backstairs, Paul Whybrew”.

Moreover, the author is “unlikely to ruffle any feathers at Buckingham Palace with her disclosures”. She is a trustee of the Royal Collection and runs Landmark Trust, which Charles is a patron to.

Meanwhile, her husband is Simon Thurley, a friend of the King who is chairman of the National Lottery Heritage Fund.