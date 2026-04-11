Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's conversation with Queen: Bombshell truth

Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, have always been a source of concern for the royals, especially after the couple's attempt to reveal royal secrets to the public after their exit from the royal life.

But the latest shocking details reveal that the Sussexes even failed to win over the trust of Queen Elizabeth II, who allegedly 'feared' they might have recorded secret conversations for their own projects.

The California-based couple caused the Queen great "distress" in her final years on the throne. A royal biographer has claimed that the late Queen became fearful the Sussexes were secretly recording her for their Netflix documentary.

The couple's 2021 oprah interview worsened their relationship and broke the trust with the royal family.

Hugo Vickers, author of "Queen Elizabeth II: A Personal History", claimed that certain members of the royal family were "sickened" by the timing of Harry and Meghan's Oprah broadcast, which aired merely six days after Prince Philip underwent heart surgery at St Bartholomew's Hospital in London.

The Palace said the allegations were "very troubling" and vowed to take them "very seriously," Vickers claims it left the Queen "deeply hurt by her grandson's attacks," and led her to become "distrustful of Harry".

The trust is said to have fallen so significantly, according to the biography, the Queen reportedly "refused to answer his phone calls unless there was a witness who could record what was said".

"The distress the Sussexes caused the Queen in the last years of her life cannot be overestimated," the author adds in the book.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Vickers elaborated on the late monarch's anxieties, suggesting she also grew wary of in-person encounters with the Archie and Lilibet's parents over fears their discussions might be recorded.

"Trust had been broken, basically," he told the paper. "So I think, as far as having somebody in the room, it was ... to stop them taking photographs or being wired or God knows what."

In 2022, the duke and duchess released a Netflix docuseries billed as an insight into the couple's life that "even the most plugged-in fans and followers of their story have never heard it told".

The couple have previously denied accusations of leaking information from private family gatherings.

The book, released earlier this week, also suggests the Queen advised Harry against rushing into marrying Meghan and waiting a year, advice he did not take.

"A person close to the Queen told me that her attitude about the wedding in general was this: 'Go ahead. It doesn’t affect me'," Vickers claims.