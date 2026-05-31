Tom Parker's widow Kelsey Parker announces pregnancy

Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey Parker is expecting a rainbow baby after a heartbreaking loss.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, May 31, the television personality announced she is pregnant again one year after the tragic stillbirth of on son Phoenix.

She posted an adorable video, featuring a photo of the sonogram alongside crystals and a white feather.

“A year ago next month, we lost our beautiful baby boy, Phoenix [white heart emoji],” the businesswoman captioned the clip. “And somehow, through all the heartbreak, it feels like Tom and Phoenix have sent us another little gift from heaven our little rainbow baby [sparkle emoji].”

For the unversed, Kelsey suffered a devastating loss when her The Wanted singer husband died at the age of 33 due to an inoperable brain tumour on March 30, 2022.

The couple shared two children together, six-year-old Aurelia and four-year-old Bodhi.

Later the mother of two found love again with partner Will Lindsay.

However, another heartbreak awaits for her as the couple lost their son during stillbirth in June 2025 at 39 weeks.

The pregnancy reveal video Kelsey posted over the weekend opened with Will's hand over Kelsey’s and her two daughters as the last little pair of hands revealed a photo of the new sonogram.

Tom’s wife shared her pregnancy news after she reflected on the stillbirth heartbreak earlier this month.