Buckingham Palace calls meeting as Sussex Aussie tour raises big concern

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer working members of the royal family but they still hold the pressure of representing the monarch much to the dismay of Buckingham Palace.

It is understood discussions are being held to be prepared for next plan of action as whatever takes place during Harry and Meghan’s trip to Down Under, will have an impact.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be arriving in Sydney next week and while Harry and Meghan’s office has stressed that it is considered a business and philanthropic visit, the Palace is nervous about how it will all pan out.

The Firm is concerned as Australia is still a country that has King Charles as its head of state and Harry and Meghan will be using their royal brand there.

According to the royal source, Harry and Meghan “yearn for the catnip of attention”.

“I’m sure [Buckingham Palace] would prefer that Harry and Meghan weren’t going, but there’s not a lot they can do about it,” royal author Robert Jobson told Page Six. He claimed that the Firm has “no control”.

“There will undoubtedly be a sense of confusion about what Harry and Meghan are there for … this trip may stick in the gullet of the palace,” he told Page Six.

It is four-day tour, starting from Tuesday, and will include visit to Canberra, Melbourne and Sydney. From charity engagements around mental health and young children, Harry will also be working at the Australian branch of Invictus Games.

Meanwhile, Meghan will be working on her As Ever expansion and will be attending an all-women retreat.