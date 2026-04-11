Andrew declares lost royal title 'an avatar' in surprise U-turn

Andrew's ties with Jeffrey Epstein left him with nothing as he lost all his dignity, titles, patronages, beloved Royal Lodge, and became the first royal in decades to be questioned by police.

However, the former prince found a chance to address some visitors before leaving his lavish property at Windsor, surpising them witha 'lecture', according to a new book.

Robert Hardman, in his book "Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. The Inside Story," has shed fresh light on the disgraced royal's final days at Royal Lodge.

The Duke told one of his last visitors to the mansion that his Duke of York title was "an avatar", claimed Hardman.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's dad even went on to say he could now discover "the real me."

He writes: "Another visitor was treated to a half-hour lecture from him on how to make the perfect cup of tea."

The expert also claims that Prince William sent his uncle a message of condolence after he had been stripped of his royal titles.

However, the Prince of Wales favoured his father and late grandmother taking a tougher line on Andrew.

William reportedly believes that his uncle got himself into the whole mess, so he should be left to his own devices to sort it out away from the family.