George, Charlotte, Louis receive crucial assignment amid royal turmoil

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are well-aware that they are part of the royal family and they will have a major role to play as they grow older.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have already been preparing them for their destined roles, but the children will soon be going through a major transition.

According to royal tradition, once the future monarch turns 13, they are assigned with certain responsibilities and protocols for their security change to protect the continuation of the line of succession.

As George enters his 13th year in a matter of three months, Charlotte and Louis will also be receiving their “pivotal roles” and Princess Kate will responsible for making sure they understand their assignment, per royal author Hugo Vickers.

One of Kate’s most important responsibilities is to make sure all three of her children are growing into their defined roles as they “quite literally” the future of the monarchy. He noted that William and Kate have given the children a good childhood and it will “pay off in the long run”.

With the changing views of the world about the monarchy and the Commonwealth, George, Charlotte and Louis would have the “difficult” task to keep it “really relevant”.

“They are all so cute, and they all look great in their different ways. Princess Charlotte is a very grown-up 10-year-old, Prince George is very sporty and Prince Louis is sharply intelligent,” he said.

“The next generation can bring energy to the royal family, which is what you very much need,” he explained. “The children are the great card for the future.”