Duchess of Edinburgh aims to show 'where food comes from'

The Duchess of Edinburgh is set to play a special creative role at this year’s Royal Windsor Flower Show, lending her own passion for gardening to a meaningful new feature.

Working alongside Alan Williams of Landform Consultants, the Duchess has co-designed “The Plants with Purpose” Garden, a carefully considered space that shows the importance of healthy soil and a deeper understanding of how food is grown.

The garden will be unveiled on 6 June 2026 at The York Club in Windsor Great Park, as part of the show’s 119th year.

Her design focuses on encouraging people to engage more closely with nature and appreciate the everyday value of growing their own produce.

Speaking about the project, she shared: “One of the things I most love about the Royal Windsor Flower Show is how it inspires people to get involved and to understand where their food comes from and to enjoy the process of growing it.

Plants we use in our daily lives offer a wonderful introduction to gardening and help foster a real appreciation for nature.

I’m very much looking forward to seeing the garden come together and sharing it with visitors.”

Show Director Alexandra Denman also expressed her excitement, noting how special it is to have Sophie involved in shaping the event’s central feature, adding that visitors can expect something both inspiring and memorable.

This year’s theme, “Rooted in Nature,” will celebrate sustainability, traditional skills and community spirit.