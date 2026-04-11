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Lena Dunham weighs in on going under the knife to fit beauty standards

Lena Dunham calls out unnatural beauty trends as plastic surgery becomes the norm

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 11, 2026

Lena Dunham weighs in on going under the knife to fit beauty standards
Lena Dunham weighs in on going under the knife to fit beauty standards 

Lena Dunham shared her horrifying experience at a plastic surgeon’s office in a candid video, and spoke about how the beauty industry has affected how people view normal faces.

The 39-year-old filmmaker and writer took to TikTok and spoke about how she asked a doctor if she would recommend her to go under the knife for mild alterations.

“So I am going to be 40 in about a month. I know it shocks you, blows your mind, and I went to go see a doctor, a dermatologist. She also is a plastic surgeon. Let’s call it what it is. She’s a plastic surgeon,” the Girls star began.

Dunham went on to share that she asked the surgeon how she would make changes to her face if she had complete freedom.

The actress added that she didn’t think the cosmetologist would take much liberty expressing her opinion, but the verdict was quite surprising.

“She looked at me and she said, ‘I wouldn’t go crazy. I like to really highlight my client’s natural beauty,’” Dunham said.

The Too Much actress noted that she was told her best features were between her brown and just below her nose, which, she added meant, “Okay, so I was like okay, so what you can see through a criminal ski mask? And the rest you would obliterate in a meat grinder basically?”

This was not the first time Dunham openly talked about the harmful effects of constricting beauty standards on women.

The director has long been criticised for her appearance since her debut in the showbiz industry. She previously discussed how her looks were dissected the first time she appeared on screen as a 25-year-old.

Despite the criticism, Dunham has been speaking out for the cause ever since. 

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