 
Geo News

Harriet Sperling's Windsor appearance reveals heartbreaking story

Peter Phillips’ new chapter overshadowed by family rift

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 11, 2026

Harriet Sperling&apos;s Windsor appearance reveals heartbreaking story
Harriet Sperling’s Windsor appearance reveals heartbreaking story

Harriet Sperling made her first official appearance alongside the Royal Family at Windsor’s Easter Sunday service, this moment carried more emotion than many realised.

Standing beside her was her 13-year-old daughter, Georgina, who quietly took on the daunting experience of meeting members of the Royal Family for the very first time. 

Watching from afar was Domenico Di Martino, Georgina’s paternal grandfather, who revealed he has never met his granddaughter.

Speaking candidly, the 80-year-old retired hairdresser shared his heartbreak at seeing Georgina from a distance. 

“She’s a beautiful young woman,” he said, admitting it was painful to realise she wouldn’t recognise him if they crossed paths.

Following his separation from his wife, Sonia, Domenico’s relationship with his son Antonio St John Sperling, Georgina’s father broke down entirely. 

The two have had no contact since, with major life events, including Antonio’s marriage and divorce, reaching him only through others.

Reflecting on the past, Domenico acknowledged the lasting impact the separation had on his son, it may have shaped later struggles in his personal life. 

Antonio’s marriage to Harriet, which took place around 16 years ago, ended when Georgina was still a toddler.

Despite the distance and years of silence, Domenico’s words carried no bitterness only regret and quiet hope. 

He spoke warmly of Harriet, wishing her well as she prepares to join the royal family, and expressed confidence that she will embrace her new role with grace.

King Charles won't anger Queen Camilla for Meghan, Harry?
King Charles won't anger Queen Camilla for Meghan, Harry?
Andrew declares lost royal title 'an avatar' in surprise U-turn
Andrew declares lost royal title 'an avatar' in surprise U-turn
Duchess of Edinburgh aims to show 'where food comes from'
Duchess of Edinburgh aims to show 'where food comes from'
George, Charlotte, Louis receive crucial assignment amid royal turmoil
George, Charlotte, Louis receive crucial assignment amid royal turmoil
Buckingham Palace calls meeting as Sussex Aussie tour raises big concern
Buckingham Palace calls meeting as Sussex Aussie tour raises big concern
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's conversation with Queen: Bombshell truth
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's conversation with Queen: Bombshell truth
King Charles takes decisive step after late mum's ‘spicy' scandal surfaces
King Charles takes decisive step after late mum's ‘spicy' scandal surfaces
American host takes aim at Meghan Markle for 'castle' claims
American host takes aim at Meghan Markle for 'castle' claims