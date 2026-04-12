Princess Beatrice's husband makes announcement after father's odd remarks

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have recently been in the centre of speculation triggered by the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrest in February.

While there had been whispers about tensions between the couple, the situation worsened when Edo was notably seen on lavish business travel during. Even though the trips are not unusual for a luxury property developer like himself but the timing was off.

He had appeared to be enjoying himself thoroughly at a time when his wife was going through an emotional turmoil following her father’s arrest. Reports began pouring as sources suggested that there is “distance” between the couple and Edo is finding it “difficult” to cope with Beatrice’s breakdowns.

Despite denying Edo marital woes to Daily Mail, his father Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, a 74-year-old British-Italian former Olympic alpine skier, made an odd statement about the matter.

“I have plenty of opinions, but I am not going to talk about them,” he told the Daily Mail, adding, “It’s not my affair, you should go and talk to my son about it.”

However, it seems that Edo is choosing to remain unfazed by the matter and choosing to focus on his business than family gossip.

Edo, who founded Banda property, shared an announcement about a major project to kick off in Milan.

Footage of the Duomo di Milano was shared along with glimpses of major construction work taking place. It simply captioned, “Milano - Coming... VERY soon”.

Meanwhile, Beatrice is understood to be keeping a low profile as she cares for her two young daughters. Moreover, despite missing the Easter service with the royals, it is anticipated that Beatrice and her sister Eugenie could be coming to Royal Ascot.