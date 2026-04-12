Meghan sends message after fresh Palace clash: ‘no need to overcomplicate'

Meghan Markle, who will be taking off from Montecito for Down Under in a few days, issued a message for public, which seemed to have a message for the royals as new tensions emerged.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be landing in Australia seven years after they were first received as the royal couple. The Sussexes were given full pomp and pageantry given that they were representing the monarchy but this time around, things will be starkly different.

Even though the couple are not working royals anymore, Buckingham Palace is concerned about the fact that they still hold an association. Sources have claimed that the Palace feels like that have “no control” over the situation as it is completely organised by the Sussexes and the hosts of the events.

Amid the turmoil, Meghan released a newsletter for her followers, which could have been a call for discussion to ease tensions between Montecito and Palace.

“A family-style table invites everyone in, encourages lingering, and turns small talk into memorable conversation,” Meghan wrote. “There’s no need to overcomplicate it — some of the best gatherings happen when things feel easy and shared.”

She insisted to “keep it simple” and let the party settle in on their own.

“Because when everything is shared — food, time, and attention — the table becomes a place to return to time and time again.”

There had been reports that the Sussex camp had been in contact with the Palace to resolve the ongoing feud. The plans for the trip were disclosed to royals prior to the main annoucement as a olive branch.

It seems that Meghan is doubling down on her olive branch, a sources revealed that the Harry and Meghan are mindful of their moves and will not be indulging in anymore projects, such as tell-all memoirs, to upset the royals further.