Prince William makes emotional plea to Duchess Sophie

Prince William is preparing for his destined role as the heir to the British throne, taking all necessary measures to strengthen the monarchy with an aim to lead a strong and stable Firm.

The Prince of Wales does not want the rush of non-working royals around him.

He also maintains distance with the disgraced royals, who have damaged the reputation of the Firm with their controversial steps and decisions, as he knows he can't succeed by going against the wishes of his people.

Undoubtedly, change is on the way for the British royal family amid King Charles' declining health, the Andrew-Fergie scandals and Harry and Meghan's reservations.

However, the future monarch has already accelerated his efforts to take the throne, taking wise and bold decisions to protect the future of the royal family.

He has made no secret of his intentions to bring change to the monarchy when he becomes king.

On a 2024 trip to South Africa, the heir told reporters, "I can only describe what I'm trying to do and that's trying to do it differently. I'm trying to do it for my generation."

There has been plenty of speculation that William intends to slim down the monarchy by pushing minor royals out of palace life, with fans guessing about Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward and their two children's future with the royal family.

According to an insider, William will gladly accept his aunt and uncle's support when he becomes king as he and his wife Princess Kate have fostered a close personal relationship with them.

"William has made an emotional plea to her aunt, the Duchess of Edinburgh, with whom he shares a strong bond, about her continued support to him."

They added, "The Prince of Wales wants Sophie to prepare her and Edward's eldest daughter, Lady Louise, to take on royal duties.

"He also requests his uncle and aunt to bring James to royal events to make him more familiar with the traditions and royal responsibilities and obligations."

The Waleses and Edinburghs get on very well. Sophie's children could be poised to take on a major role during William's reign. They are considered some of the most popular royals.

William will ensure that Andrew's royal status and holdings will be eradicated as one of his first acts as king. Harry and Meghan are said to be right behind them on his hit list.

Lady Louise Windsor, 22, who charms all who meet her and could be a decorative and useful asset to the royal team. She's currently studying at St Andrew's University where William and Kate first met.

She has already made appearances at major royal events including Royal Ascot and Trooping the Colour.

On the other hand, her younger brother James, 18, is also being considered as a potential working royal. Despite their royal heritage as grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II, both Louise and James were raised without HRH titles to ensure a more normal upbringing.

"We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living," Duchess Sophie explained in a 2020 interview.