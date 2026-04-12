Royal family hit with heartbreak as Queen releases official statement

The royal family shared a sad news with the public as an accomplished and very important member of the family passed away.

On early Sunday morning, the Danish Royal House released a statement that King Frederik’s wife, Queen Mary has received the heartbreaking news of her father, Professor John Donaldson, who had died in Hobart, Tasmania at age 84.

The family is left to be in “great sorrow” as Queen Mary penned a lengthy statement to honour her beloved father.

“My heart is heavy, and my thoughts are grey. My beloved father has passed away,” Mary wrote. “But I know that when the grief settles, the memories will brighten my day, and what will remain strongest is love and gratitude for everything he gave me and taught me.”

The official social media for the Danish Royal House shared a photo of the late professor, who had been suffering from an illness.

The Palace shared that Applied Mathematics Professor’s health had been “declining over the past few years”.

Moreover, when Mary and Frederik had visited Australia towards the end of March, the Queen had the chance to spend “precious time together”.

The exact reason for the Professor John’s health has not been disclosed. Although a private memorial will be held by his close family at a later date.

The public was also given details about sending messages of condolences.