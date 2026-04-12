King ‘delighted' by William, Kate's meaningful gesture after rough patch

King Charles, who has been trying to keep a strong stance amid the exhausting past few months surrounding multiple scandals, received a special nod from Prince William and Princess Kate.

Charles, who has earned the reputation of a family man, is known to be a doting grandfather and to have close relationship with the members of his family, with an exception of a few.

As rumours circulate about tensions with William over particular decision, especially concerning Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie following the exile of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, the Waleses show of solidarity was a big service for Charles’s reign, per former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

“With no Andrew or Sarah, or their daughters, and no Sussex family in the frame, this was a chance for the King and his family to put on a united show of peace and harmony,” the expert told The Mirror.

“I wouldn’t really describe it as a relaunch, but it was certainly a family looking towards the future rather than dwelling on the scandals and difficulties of the past.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales had arrived at Easter Sunday service after skipping it for the past two years. They also had their three children in tow, whom the monarch was notably delighted to see make an appearance.

The King even lovingly patted his granddaughter’s shoulder as they greeted him.

The rest of the family was also in attendance including Princess Anne and her husband Sir Tim Laurence. Prince Edward and his son James were present while Duchess Sophie ducked out due to falling ill and Lady Louise was still at university.

Peter Phillips, who is set to marry Harriet Sperling, also surprised by not only bringing his two daughters but also his soon-to-be stepdaughter Georgina.