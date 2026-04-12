Prince Harry, Meghan Markle show united front at glitzy party amid tensions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave a befitting response to the swirling rumours about Netflix and various legal battles as the two stepped out for a glamourous appearance.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are meant to be travelling to Australia in a matter of day, arrived at a private residence, which was the venue for Netflix’s BEEF season 2 Montecito Tastemaker on Saturday.

The most notable attendance was from CEO of the streaming giant Ted Sarandos and his wife, Nicole Avant. The two couples showed a united front as they posed for photos together and appeared in good spirits despite the ongoing speculations.

This is the first time the Sussexes were seen with Ted Sarandos after Variety reported last months that there are tensions between the two following the contract fallout.

Sources had insisted that the Ted was avoiding Meghan and the company was “done” with the couple and their “recycled” ideas. Other reports also claimed that Netflix had cut ties with Meghan’s As Ever rather the other around.

Even though the streaming giant and the Sussexes made it clear officially that there was no beef, there was still scepticism surrounding the matter as company insiders painted a completely different story.

Meanwhile, Harry’s demeanour also seemed relaxed despite receiving the news about his former charity suing him for libel. Harry, long with Prince Seeiso and their many trustees, had left the beloved charity Sentebale after a dispute.

A spokesperson for Harry had called the claims “damaging” and “offensive”.