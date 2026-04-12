Prince William finally clarifies stance on contact with Andrew

Prince William finally 'addressed' the growing talks surrounding his shocking contact with his uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The future King, who reportedly is calling the shots behind the scenes throughout the Andrew-Epstein scandal, has not had any form of conversation with the 'disgraced' member of the firm.

As per The Telegraph, sources close to the Prince of Wales clearly denied the rumours of William in contact with Andrew.

His inner circle said that "they do not recognise reports that the future King has been in recent personal contact with his uncle."

This appears after it was widely reported that the royal family have been reaching out to the former Duke of York after he left isolation.

Concerned about his health, it was said that Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie had dinner with him on Easter.

Not only that, but Princess Anne also came forward and extended support to his brother via phone calls, insiders claimed.

However, Buckingham Palace maintained silence by neither accepting nor rejecting the speculations.

Earlier, royal author Robert Hardman claimed that Prince William "offered condolences" to Andrew after his titles were taken away.