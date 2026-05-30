Halle Berry commends Gayle King for sharing infidelity story

Halle Berry applauded Gayle King for bravely opening up about one of the most painful chapters of her life.

On May 27, King appeared on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, where she recounted the shocking moment she discovered her ex-husband, William Bumpus, cheating on her with a close friend.

Just days later, Berry who endured similar heartbreak during her marriage to musician Eric Benét in the early 2000s praised King’s honesty during an appearance on Jenna and Sheinelle.

“I’m proud of her for saying that and sharing this, because it has happened to many of us,” Berry said.

Berry, who was married to Benét from 2001 to 2005, recalled how speaking privately with friends helped her cope at the time.

Benét later admitted to being unfaithful and even entered a 35-day sex addiction rehab program in 2002, though both he and Berry have questioned whether he was truly addicted to sex.

Reflecting on the lasting impact of betrayal, Berry explained, “You remember every detail of the whole situation, and it stays with you forever. So when you can share it somehow, that’s therapeutic.”

King’s story was equally raw.

She described returning home unexpectedly with her children after a canceled flight, only to find Bumpus inside with the alarm set.

When confronted, he admitted someone else was there and King discovered her friend “cowering behind the door in my towel.”

Following the podcast, Bumpus issued a public apology, acknowledging the pain he caused decades ago and expressing respect for King’s right to tell her story.

Berry emphasized the importance of speaking out, “It’s a catharsis, when you can really share it and someone else can say what their experience has been. So I appreciate her.”