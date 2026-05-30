BTS wins hearts with respectful gestures for hip-hop icon Busta Rhymes

BTS melted fans’ hearts with their respectful gestures after being chased by Busta Rhymes.

A video circulating over the social media shows the Hip-Hop legend, whose real name is Trevor George Smith Jr., following RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J Hope, Suga and V backstage at the 2026 American Music Awards like a fanboy.

At the 52nd AMAs on May 25 in Las Vegas, the septet returned to the stage after four years, performing Hooligan and winning Artist of the Year, Song of the Summer for Swim, and Best Male K-Pop Artist.

Interestingly, the 54-year-old rapper presented their top award and later hunted them down backstage, calling out for a picture and praising them warmly.

They even teased a “BTS x Busta Rhymes collab” however, fans were in awe of something else after the playful interaction.

BTS ARMY flooded several social media platforms over heartfelt moves made by the Bangtan Boys when meeting the I Know What You Want hitmaker.

J-Hope's deep bow, Jungkook's hug, Suga's wide-eyed grin and Jimin's glove-off handshake steal the spotlight among other fan-favourite moments.

One admirer gushed over Jimin, “the way jimin takes off his glove before the handshake [teary eyes emoji] his manners and etiquette always amaze me..”

Another reacted to the collaboration teaser, “BTS with Unc Busta is the shiiiiit! Make it happen!”

Meanwhile others simply described the moment as “Two generations of global impact in one video.”