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Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau get cozy at Coachella

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau became Instagram official in December 2025

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 13, 2026

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau get cozy at Coachella

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau made their Coachella debut this weekend, stepping out together at the Southern California music festival and sharing glimpses of their romance on social media.

Perry took to Instagram April 11 to post a carousel of photos and videos from Weekend 1, which featured headliners Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, and Karol G.

In one shot, she and Trudeau were photographed walking hand in hand through the festival grounds.

Another captured the couple sitting side by side, balancing red Solo cups while Trudeau snacked on fried soba noodles.

Perry also uploaded a selfie video of the two dancing in front of the barricade during Bieber’s set, cups in hand, as he performed Speed Demon.

Trudeau kept things casual in a white shirt and backward cap, a relaxed look that contrasted with his former political image.

Their Coachella outing followed months of speculation about their relationship, which was confirmed last December when Perry and Trudeau went Instagram official during her tour stop in Japan.

The pair were first linked in summer 2025 after being spotted together in Montreal, and Trudeau was later seen singing along at Perry’s concert there.

Though neither has publicly commented on their romance, their repeated appearances, from yacht getaways to global forums, have steadily moved their bond into the spotlight. 

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